PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,687 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of UDR worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.