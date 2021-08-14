PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

