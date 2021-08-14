PGGM Investments Buys 17,025 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 236.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $353.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $354.29. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,168. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

