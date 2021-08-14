PGGM Investments Buys 76,875 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

