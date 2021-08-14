PGGM Investments Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,383 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of IT opened at $304.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $305.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

