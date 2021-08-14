PGGM Investments Buys New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

