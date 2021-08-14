PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 86,496 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,058 shares of company stock worth $1,873,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.