PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,049 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

