PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rollins were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

