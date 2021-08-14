PGGM Investments Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $177.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

