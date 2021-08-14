PGGM Investments Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.29.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $436.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $442.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

