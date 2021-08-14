PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

