PGGM Investments Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,724 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

