PGGM Investments Has $15.02 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $380.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

