PGGM Investments Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,789 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.