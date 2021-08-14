PGGM Investments Has $8.40 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

