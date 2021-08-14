PGGM Investments Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PGGM Investments raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB opened at $58.22 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

