PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

UHS stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

