PGGM Investments Increases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,435 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.36% of H&R Block worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

