PGGM Investments Invests $4.79 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

