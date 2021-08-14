PGGM Investments Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

