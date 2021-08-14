PGGM Investments Purchases 132,831 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,831 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WPC stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

