PGGM Investments Purchases 16,712 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

