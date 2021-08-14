PGGM Investments Purchases 27,506 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock worth $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

