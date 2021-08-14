PGGM Investments Purchases 30,161 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

