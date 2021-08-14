PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 31,471 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.78.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $284.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.