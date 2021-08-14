PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,981 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

