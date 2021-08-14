PGGM Investments Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

