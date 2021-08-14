PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

