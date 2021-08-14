PGGM Investments Sells 150,706 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 150,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.