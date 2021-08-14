PGGM Investments Sells 159,109 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 159,109 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

