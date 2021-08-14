PGGM Investments Sells 1,719 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

