PGGM Investments Sells 21,161 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VMware were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in VMware by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

