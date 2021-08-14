PGGM Investments Sells 35,052 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,624. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.65. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

