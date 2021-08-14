PGGM Investments Sells 36,171 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

