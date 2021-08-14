PGGM Investments Sells 3,682 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.