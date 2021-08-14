PGGM Investments Sells 55,449 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,449 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in State Street were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

