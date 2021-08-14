PGGM Investments Sells 93,624 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,624 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

