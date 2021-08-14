PGGM Investments Takes $12.29 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

