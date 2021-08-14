PGGM Investments Takes $9.52 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

