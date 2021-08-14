PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 913,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.