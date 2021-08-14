PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

