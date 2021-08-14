Phala Network Market Capitalization Hits $238.22 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $238.22 million and approximately $58.92 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

