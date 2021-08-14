Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $5,684.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

