Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3,272.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

