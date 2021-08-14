Phantasma Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $616,426.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,024.84 or 1.00031650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00033240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00077534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013627 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

