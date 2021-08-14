Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

