Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Cut by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 5.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $170,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

