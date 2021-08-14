Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Phillips 66 worth $75,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,964,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

