Phoenixcoin Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $381.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,741.79 or 1.00025160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.71 or 0.00998737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00365178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00421963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,885,037 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

